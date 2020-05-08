Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 77,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 17.3% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 21.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 215,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after buying an additional 38,506 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 69.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.44. 22,641,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,806,600. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nord/LB downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

