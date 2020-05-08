Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

BA stock traded up $6.79 on Thursday, reaching $128.65. 29,464,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,958,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.44 and a 200-day moving average of $280.22. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.