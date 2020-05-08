Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) shares rose 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $130.71 and last traded at $128.65, approximately 29,464,215 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 22,958,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.86.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 3,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

