Brokerages Anticipate Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) to Post $0.10 EPS

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Limestone Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 20% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Limestone Bancorp an industry rank of 226 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMST. ValuEngine cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

In other news, Director W Glenn Hogan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $69,400.00. Also, Director Kevin James Kooman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $184,200.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,600 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 58.7% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 216,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMST traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

