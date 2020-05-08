Brokerages Set Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Target Price at $4.70

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $4.70) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth $3,741,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,129,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 129,022 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 86.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 114,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 993,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,699. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

