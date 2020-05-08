Brokerages Set Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Target Price at $4.70

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $4.70) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth $3,741,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,129,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 129,022 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 86.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 114,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 993,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,699. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit