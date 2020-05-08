C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 203,181 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,449,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,181 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 4.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.17% of The Coca-Cola worth $329,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,465,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,309,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

