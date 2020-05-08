Cadence Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.6% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after buying an additional 1,196,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,567,000 after acquiring an additional 685,744 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.60. 12,023,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,981,042. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

