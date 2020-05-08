Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 34,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 195,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,703,000 after acquiring an additional 46,516 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,887. The firm has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

