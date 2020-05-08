Cadence Capital Management LLC Purchases 293 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.12. 3,039,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,049. The company has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.98 and a 200 day moving average of $194.00. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Cowen increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

