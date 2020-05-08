Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 12,986 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,986 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,006,996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $44.60. 16,465,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,309,131. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

