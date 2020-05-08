Canaan (NYSE:CAN) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.04, approximately 655,133 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 516,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73.

Get Canaan alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canaan stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 607,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.38% of Canaan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.