Canaccord Genuity Boosts Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$190.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$125.00 to C$190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KXS. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial set a C$133.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$130.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$158.67.

Kinaxis stock traded up C$4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$171.72. 176,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,831. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 197.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.23. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$70.81 and a twelve month high of C$172.76.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 1.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

