Canaccord Genuity Cuts Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$22.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.58.

TSE MFC traded up C$0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.08. 13,088,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,146,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$12.58 and a 52-week high of C$27.78.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$11.17 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total value of C$371,263.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,817.53. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total value of C$51,092.05.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

