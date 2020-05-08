Canaccord Genuity Increases Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target to $2.25

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1.90 to $2.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 130.91% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CXBMF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. 219,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,820. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52.
About Marathon Gold
