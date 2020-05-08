Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.05.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ stock traded up C$1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching C$22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,280,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,361. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.63. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.03.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,567.76. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.