Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDNAF. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Tire from $190.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $117.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

