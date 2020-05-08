Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $61.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,946. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.87 and a beta of 1.55. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSII. TheStreet lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

