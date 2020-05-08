Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.60% from the company’s current price.

CGJTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

OTCMKTS CGJTF remained flat at $$93.99 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 617. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.39.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

