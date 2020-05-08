Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at TD Securities

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $12.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CADNF. CIBC lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of Cascades stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Analyst Recommendations for Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)

