CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $57.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in CBRE Group by 454.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.60. 1,314,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,624. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

