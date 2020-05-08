CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. CDK Global updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.85-3.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.85-3.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:CDK traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 35,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,450. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 794.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

