Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Lowered by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,365 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Centene worth $22,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,754,000 after acquiring an additional 300,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Centene by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.