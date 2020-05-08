Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVCY shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.5% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 218,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 81,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 212,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVCY traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,613. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $171.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.78. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

