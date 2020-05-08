Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.88, 18,586,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 13,092,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Centurylink’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,670,011,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after buying an additional 19,971,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth $123,802,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Centurylink during the first quarter worth $56,494,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centurylink by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,098,000 after buying an additional 2,247,020 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centurylink (NYSE:CTL)

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

