Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $162.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.56. The stock had a trading volume of 427,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.98 and its 200 day moving average is $144.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $179.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total transaction of $1,368,937.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $78,648,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 64.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

