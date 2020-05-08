Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $162.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.
Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.56. The stock had a trading volume of 427,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.98 and its 200 day moving average is $144.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $179.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total transaction of $1,368,937.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $78,648,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 64.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
