Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Up 5.3% on Earnings Beat

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.78, 236,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 261,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 250.88% and a negative net margin of 1,446.95%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,725,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 211,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 154,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 2,175.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 98,515 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 51,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

