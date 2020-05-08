Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Up 5.3% on Earnings Beat

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.78, 236,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 261,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 250.88% and a negative net margin of 1,446.95%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,725,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 211,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 154,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 2,175.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 98,515 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 51,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit