Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.64% of Chemed worth $44,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 876.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

CHE stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $426.29. 105,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,147. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.20. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $324.31 and a 1-year high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

