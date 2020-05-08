Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after buying an additional 779,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.64. 9,749,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,739,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

