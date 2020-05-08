CIBC Increases Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$180.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$125.00 to C$180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$130.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial set a C$133.00 target price on Kinaxis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$158.67.

Shares of TSE KXS traded up C$4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$171.72. The company had a trading volume of 176,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,831. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$114.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.82. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$70.81 and a 12 month high of C$172.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 193.20.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.5199999 EPS for the current year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

