CIBC Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$20.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.70.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded up C$1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting C$19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 30.76. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$9.73 and a 52 week high of C$46.61.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$624.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Spin Master will post 0.9675431 EPS for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

