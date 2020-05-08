CIBC Lowers Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$12.50

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CUF.UN. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cominar REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of CUF.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.13. Cominar REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.26 and a 12 month high of C$15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.80.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

