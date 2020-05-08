CIBC Lowers Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$12.50

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CUF.UN. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cominar REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of CUF.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.13. Cominar REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.26 and a 12 month high of C$15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.80.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

