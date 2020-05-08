CIBC Lowers iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to $55.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 89.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on iA Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

iA Financial stock remained flat at $$29.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143 shares.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

