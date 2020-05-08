CIBC Trims Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Target Price to $14.50

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CROMF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.75 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 720. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

