ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 232,133 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2,579,255.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,142 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,133 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.56. 7,886,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,338,826. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

