ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 45,347 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 188,945.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after purchasing an additional 418,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 65,392 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,186,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after purchasing an additional 814,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,692,000 after purchasing an additional 130,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GS shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,660. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.