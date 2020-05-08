ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 181,597 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 181,597 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,779,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.5% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.94. 2,337,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

