ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 195,531 Trane (NYSE:TT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 195,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,148,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Trane at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.39. 1,239,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,925. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that Trane will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Bank of America cut Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Trane in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

