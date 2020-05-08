ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,265 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,067 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.4% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $80,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Dohj LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 604,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,774,000 after buying an additional 76,022 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 159,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.04. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

