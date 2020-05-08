ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,647 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of CBRE Group worth $19,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,742,000 after buying an additional 765,289 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 106,205.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 617,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 617,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,931,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. 1,314,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,624. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.