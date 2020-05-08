ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,374 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of PulteGroup worth $13,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 22.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,006,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after buying an additional 186,468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 22.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 107,505 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $1,116,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 19.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 267,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 43,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $444,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,735. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,120. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

