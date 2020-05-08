ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $12.26 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 823,790.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,617 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1,284.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after buying an additional 67,299 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.97. The company had a trading volume of 943,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.44. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.64.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $1,734,165. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

