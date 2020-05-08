ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $14.99 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,635 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $14,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,720,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,843,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 481,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 258.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

