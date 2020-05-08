ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $18.53 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AutoZone worth $18,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 131.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $45.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,057.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $916.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,078.28. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 60.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.87.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

