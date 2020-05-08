ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $33.66 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 66,695 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura dropped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,979,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,797,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

