ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $33.93 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,316 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the first quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 15,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 459,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 203,469 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,943,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,476. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $349.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,205 shares of company stock worth $28,582,740 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

