ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $40.34 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 723,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,181 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $40,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. 16,959,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,677,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Barclays began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.