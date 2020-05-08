ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,949 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 159,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.1% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,186,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,781,076. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

