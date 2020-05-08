ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 33,860 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,860 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.86. 1,465,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.59 and its 200-day moving average is $134.66. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

