ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 231,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,065,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $921,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Metlife by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. 8,669,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,663,185. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 12.37%. Metlife’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

