ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197,700 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 33.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 233,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.97.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 27,540,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,077,844. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 213.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vale SA has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $14.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.54%. Analysts forecast that Vale SA will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

